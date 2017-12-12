BRIEF-Global Cloud Xchange Partners With CMC Telecom

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global Cloud Xchange:

* GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE PARTNERS WITH CMC TELECOM

* GCX WILL OFFER ITS IP TRANSIT SOLUTIONS TO CMC TELECOM IN HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

* CMC TELECOM WILL DEPLOY A VIRTUAL POINT OF PRESENCE (VPOP) FOR GCX IN HANOI Source text: [Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) and CMC Telecom today announced a dual strategic initiative, wherein GCX will offer its IP Transit solutions to CMC Telecom in Hong Kong and Singapore, while CMC Telecom will deploy a Virtual Point of Presence (vPoP) for GCX in Hanoi. This strategic arrangement will enable GCX to expand its network reach in Indochina and leverage CMC Telecom’s network to deliver low-latency and secure connectivity solutions for its customers. CMC Telecom, in turn, will get access to GCX’s high-performance IP Transit global network.] Further company coverage: