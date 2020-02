Feb 14 (Reuters) - Global Cord Blood Corp:

* GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP - ANTICIPATES A NEGATIVE IMPACT TO ITS FISCAL 2020 Q4 PERFORMANCE ENDING MARCH 31, 2020

* GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP - "WILL NOT RULE OUT POSSIBILITY OF ADJUSTING ITS SALES TARGET FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR OR ITS STRATEGY FOR COMING FISCAL YEAR"