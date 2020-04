April 27 (Reuters) - Global Cord Blood Corp:

* GLOBAL CORD BLOOD - ESTIMATES CO’S NEW SUBSCRIBER NUMBER IN 2021 WILL FALL TO 60,000-65,000, 19%-29% DECREASE FROM 2020 NEW SUBSCRIBER TARGET

* GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP - CURRENT OPERATING DATA POINTS TO LOW END OF EXPECTED FISCAL 2021 NEW SUBSCRIBER RANGE