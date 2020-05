BRIEF-Global Cosmed Q1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of 2.8 Mln Zlotys

May 7 (Reuters) - Global Cosmed SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 86.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 72.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS INCREASED DEMAND FOR COSMETIC PRODUCTS, ESPECIALLY FOR ANTIBACTERIAL SOAP

* SEES FY 2020 EBITDA AT 22 MILLION ZLOTYS, ADVANCEMENT OF THIS OUTLOOK AFTER Q1 AT 28%