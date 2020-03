BRIEF-Global Cosmed Sees Increased Market Demand For Co's Cosmetic Products Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 16 (Reuters) - Global Cosmed SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MANAGEMENT SEES INCREASED MARKET DEMAND FOR CO’S COSMETIC PRODUCTS, ESPECIALLY FOR “APART NATURAL” SOAP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS IS WORKING ON PRODUCTS IN COSMETICS AND HOUSEHOLD CHEMICALS SEGMENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS THERE ARE DISTURBANCES IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND PACKAGING FOR PRODUCTION COMBINED WITH SPECULATIVE INCREASE IN THEIR PRICES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS THERE ARE CHALLENGES REGARDING MAINTAINING PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY AND DELIVERY PERFORMANCE DUE TO EMPLOYEE ABSENCES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE IMPACT ON CO'S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020