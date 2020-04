April 24 (Reuters) - Global Digital Creations Holdings Ltd :

* GLOBAL DIGITAL CREATIONS HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS OF NOT MORE THAN HK$8.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* GLOBAL DIGITAL CREATIONS- EXPECTED RESULT AS ANIMATED FILM RELEASED IN MID-JAN WAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19, HURTING RECEIPTS