April 6 (Reuters) - Global Dragon Ltd:

* UPDATE ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT’S MEASURES IN RESPECT OF COVID-19

* MANY OF GROUP’S MAIN CONTRACTORS & SUBCONTRACTORS WILL HAVE TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND WORK ON PROJECTS

* OPERATIONS OF GROUP WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: