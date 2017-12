Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - ON DEC 22, CO ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT TO LIMITED WAIVER & FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT RELATING TO JAN 6 CREDIT AGREEMENT

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS AS PER FIFTH AMENDMENT, CO WILL NOW HAVE UNTIL JAN 31, 2018 TO DELIVER ITS 2017 QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEC FILING