May 15 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC FILES NON-TIMLEY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - ADDITIONAL TIME NEEDED TO COMPLETE ANNUAL REPORT DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON OR BEFORE MAY 29 - SEC FILING