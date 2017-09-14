FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Eagle provides business update
September 14, 2017 / 8:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle provides business update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle provides business update

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $530 million

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍Committed to filing company’s 2016 form 10-K by September 30, 2017​

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍Committed to filing its Q1 and Q2 2017 form 10-QS within 30 days after September 30, 2017​

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍For Q4 2016, Global Eagle expects to report revenue of $157 million, net loss of $88 million​

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍Received a notice of delisting of its securities from Nasdaq​

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - ‍Company intends to appeal delisting​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

