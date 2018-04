April 2 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* GLOBAL EAGLE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $160 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $154.5 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.51

* IN Q4, RECORDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $106 MLN RELATED TO CONNECTIVITY BUSINESS UNITS, INCLUDING ONE OF ITS JVS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: