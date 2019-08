Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG:

* SWISS RE INSTITUTE ESTIMATES GLOBAL ECONOMIC LOSSES OF USD 44 BILLION FROM CATASTROPHES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* GLOBAL INSURED LOSSES FROM DISASTERS WERE USD 19 BILLION IN H1 2019, DOWN FROM USD 26 BILLION IN H1 2018

* DISASTER EVENTS CLAIMED MORE THAN 5,000 VICTIMS IN H1

* GLOBAL ECONOMIC LOSSES OF $44 BILLION WELL BELOW AVERAGE OF H1 ECONOMIC LOSSES OF PREVIOUS TEN YEARS, WHICH WAS $109 BILLION