April 29 (Reuters) - GLOBAL ECOPOWER SA:

* DEFERRAL OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020 AT THE LATEST

* PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE BECAUSE PREPARATION HAS BEEN COMPLICATED BY REPERCUSSIONS OF THE HEALTH CRISIS