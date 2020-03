BRIEF-Global Ecopower Says Timing For Completion Of Future Projects Is Not Impacted By The Current Health Situation

March 20 (Reuters) - GLOBAL ECOPOWER SA:

* IS PROVIDING ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND CLIENTS WITH INFORMATION ON THE MEASURES TAKEN TO PROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES AND THE IMPACTS OF THE HEALTH CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FOR NOW, THE TIMING FOR THE COMPLETION OF FUTURE PROJECTS IS NOT IMPACTED BY THE CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN EUR 7 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH THAT WILL ENABLE IT TO WEATHER THE CRISIS WITHOUT ANY DIFFICULTY

* IN THE LONGER TERM, THE IMPACT WILL DEPEND LARGELY ON HOW LONG MEASURES TO COMBAT THE PANDEMIC REMAIN IN PLACE

* WE WILL RESUME WORK AS SOON AS WE ARE AUTHORISED TO DO SO BY THE GOVERNMENT, AND WE CAN ENSURE THAT ALL FRENCH AND INTERNATIONAL PARTIES CAN WORK AT THE SITE SAFELY