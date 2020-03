March 31 (Reuters) - Global Energy Ventures Ltd:

* SLOW DOWN TO SOME WORK ACTIVITIES IN PLAN WITH COUNTERPARTIES & SUPPLIERS ACROSS SOME AREAS FOR PROJECT WORK IN BRAZIL & US

* ENACTED COST REDUCTION PROGRAM ACROSS CO; INCLUDES SALARIES FOR DIRECTORS & STAFF, TRAVEL, ADMINISTRATION & PROJECT COSTS

* COVID-19, IN LAST TWO WEEKS, HAS IMPACTED TARGETED COMPLETION FOR MATERIAL AGREEMENTS AT US CNG EXPORT FACILITY