April 10 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE:

* SAYS GLOBAL FASHION GROUP Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN MINUS 6.5 PERCENT, UP 350 BASIS POINTS

* GLOBAL FASHION GROUP Q4 NET REVENUE WAS 328.0 MILLION EUROS, UP 16.1 PCT IN EURO TERMS

* GLOBAL FASHION GROUP Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS 21.4 MLN EUROS VS YR-EARLIER LOSS 28.3 MILLION

* SAYS GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN A STRONG CASH POSITION, WITH YR-END PRO FORMA CASH BALANCE OF 257.3 MILLION EUROS