BRIEF-Global Fashion Group Withdraws Guidance For 2020

March 31 (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group SA:

* REPORTS THAT GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS NEGATIVELY AFFECTING ITS BUSINESS WITH REGARD TO DEMAND, SUPPLY AND OPERATIONS ACROSS ALL 17 COUNTRIES OF OPERATION

* AFTER TRADING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS UNTIL MID-MARCH, GFG HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CUSTOMER DEMAND IN MOST COUNTRIES SINCE THEN

* GFG IS EXPERIENCING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS FULFILMENT CENTERS IN PHILIPPINES AND ARGENTINA AS PART OF GOVERNMENT MEASURES TO CONTAIN COVID-19 VIRUS

* GFG IS REASSESSING ITS PLANS AND FORECASTS FOR 2020, INCLUDING MAKING ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS COST BASE AND INVESTMENT PLANS

* WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT YEAR WHICH EXCLUDED NEGATIVE EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS, AND WILL ISSUE NEW GUIDANCE AS SOON AS COVID-19 SITUATION BECOMES CLEARER

* GFG WILL POSTPONE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 22 MAY 2020 IN LUXEMBOURG