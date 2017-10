Aug 7 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc:

* Ipilan Nickel Corp recently received criminal complaint filed by . Mary Jean D. Feliciano, municipal mayor of brooke’s point, Palawan‍​

* Inc has yet to start commercial production; the complaints do not affect the business operations of the company‍​

* Complaint for violation of pd 1829 or obstruction of apprehension against Dante R. Bravo and other respondents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: