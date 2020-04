April 1 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS FILED APPEAL TO EXEMPT IT FROM ORDERED TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MINING ACTIVITIES AMID QUARANTINE

* FOREIGN VESSELS HAVE GONE THROUGH 14-DAY QUARANTINE PROTOCOLS AFTER LEAVING PORTS OF ORIGIN, CLEARED BY BUREAU OF QUARANTINE

* APPEAL IN RESPONSE TO ORDER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CO’S MINING OPERATIONS FROM APRIL 1 UNTIL GOVERNMENT DEEMS IT SAFE TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: