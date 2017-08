Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc

* Ipilan Nickel Corporation has recently received criminal complaint filed by Condrado Corpuz, Oic-Cenro-Brooke’S Point, Palawan

* Complaint for alleged cutting of trees without permit

* Also received complaints aginst dante r. Bravo & other respondents for violation of pd 1829 or obstruction of apprehension by Atty. Mary Jean D. Feliciano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: