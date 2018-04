April 19 (Reuters) - GLOBAL GAMING 555 AB:

* GLOBAL GAMING RE-ORGANISES TOP MANAGEMENT TO SUPPORT CONTINUED GROWTH AND INNOVATION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED CURRENT COO JOACIM MÖLLER TO BE ACTING CEO

* CEO STEFAN OLSSON IS TAKING ON NEW ROLE AS HEAD OF A NEW INNOVATION TEAM IN GLOBAL GAMING GROUP

* CHANGE WILL BE TAKE EFFECT ON MAY 1ST.