Feb 28 (Reuters) - Global Gaming 555 Ab:

* Q4 REVENUE SEK 174.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 31.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT SEK 42.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES SEK 1.40 PER SHARE IS DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS, ACCORDING TO CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)