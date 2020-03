BRIEF-Global Graphics FY Adjusted Net Profit Down At EUR 1.8 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Global Graphics PLC:

* FY REVENUE EUR 22.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2020, WE LOOK FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN OUR SOFTWARE SEGMENT

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STARTED TO SEE SOME RECOVERY IN INDUSTRIAL PRINTING FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STARTED TO SEE SOME RECOVERY IN INDUSTRIAL PRINTING FOR 2020 IT IS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON OVERALL BUSINESS

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO