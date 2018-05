May 8 (Reuters) - Global Indemnity Ltd:

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED BY 2.1 PERCENT TO $49.53 AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2017

* GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40