April 13(Reuters) - Global Infotech Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, a technology firm, plans to cut up to 3.2 percent stake (14.6 million shares) in the co, during the period from May 8 to Nov. 8

* Says the shareholder is holding 8.2 percent stake (37.1 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ytjpzb

