FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Link Management says listing on TSE Mothers and shareholding structure change
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 2:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Global Link Management says listing on TSE Mothers and shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Global Link Management Inc

* Says co’s stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 13

* Says co’s president cuts voting power in the co to 31.4 percent (560,800 shares) from 50 percent (800,000 shares) and becomes co’s second biggest shareholder

* Says a Kanagawa-based firm’s voting power in the co is changed to 35.9 percent (640,000 shares) from 40 percent (640,000 shares) and the Kanagawa-based firm becomes co’s top shareholder

* Change occurred on Dec. 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GNFSzY; goo.gl/pSx9zn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.