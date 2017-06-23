FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 4:11 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :

* Refers to news article published by Financial Times

* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently

* Company remains in discussion with shortlisted bidders

* No binding proposals have been received to date

* Directors with a conflict or a potential conflict of interest recused themselves from decisions relating to review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

