March 21 (Reuters) - Global Material Science Co Ltd

* Says it will buy back 1.4 million shares of its common shares, representing 5 percent of outstanding, at the price of T$28 to T$34 per share, for up to T$47.1 million in total, during the period from March 21 to May 20

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rC2cJs

