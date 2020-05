May 6 (Reuters) - Global Medical REIT Inc:

* GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.19

* ENTERED INTO, OR EXPECT TO ENTER INTO, RENT DEFERRAL AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN TENANTS

* ESTIMATE THAT $2 MILLION OF RENT THAT ORDINARILY WOULD HAVE BEEN COLLECTED OVER MONTHS OF APRIL THROUGH JULY 2020 WILL BE DEFERRED

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA