March 4 (Reuters) - Global Medical REIT Inc:

* GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.21 PER SHARE AND UNIT

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: