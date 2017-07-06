FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says entered into purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab​
July 6, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says entered into purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc - ‍global Medical REIT, Inc entered into a purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab​

* Global Medical Reit - ‍purchase contract to acquire a 59,258 square-foot, inpatient rehabilitation facility in austin, texas and about 1.27 acres of land​

* Global Medical Reit Inc says aggregate purchase price of austin facility is $40.65 million - sec filing

* Global Medical Reit Inc - company has right to terminate, without penalty, austin purchase agreement on or before august 14, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tWWmP0) Further company coverage:

