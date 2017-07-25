BRIEF-Global Net Lease announces new unsecured revolving credit facility

July 25 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc

* Global Net Lease Inc announces new unsecured revolving credit facility and five year term loan

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍announced today close of a new unsecured credit facility to replace its previous credit facility​

* Global Net Lease - ‍new facility comprised of $500 million senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, EUR 194.6 million senior unsecured term loan​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍revolver matures in four years and has a one-year extension option​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍under new facility, borrowing spread is based on corporate leverage ratios and ranges from 1.60% to 2.20% over LIBOR​

* Global Net Lease Inc - ‍EUR 194.6 million senior unsecured term loan maturing on July 24, 2022​