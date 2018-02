Feb 27 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL NET LEASE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $66.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* QTRLY CORE FFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.51‍​

* QTRLY NAREIT DEFINED FFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.51

* NOI FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $59.8 MILLION VERSUS $57.7 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)