BRIEF-Global Net Lease Says Did Not Authorize Article In Hebrew-Language Daily Business Newspaper

May 14 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL OFFERING OF SERIES OF PREFERRED STOCK IN ISRAEL PUBLISHED IN HEBREW-LANGUAGE DAILY BUSINESS NEWSPAPER

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - DID NOT AUTHORIZE ARTICLE IN HEBREW-LANGUAGE DAILY BUSINESS NEWSPAPER OR PUBLIC RELEASE OF INFORMATION REFLECTED IN IT

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - DUE TO UNAUTHORIZED DISCLOSURE, CO TO MAKE FILING CORRECTING CERTAIN INACCURACIES STATED IN HEBREW DAILY BUSINESS NEWSPAPER ARTICLE