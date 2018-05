BRIEF-Global Net Lease Says On May 16, Acquired Five Properties For $83 Mln

May 18 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL NET LEASE SAYS ON MAY 16, ACQUIRED FIVE PROPERTIES FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $83 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - TO FUND PURCHASE AMOUNT AND CLOSING COSTS, CO BORROWED ABOUT $85 MILLION UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - TO FUND PURCHASE AMOUNT AND CLOSING COSTS CO ALSO ADDED PROPERTIES TO POOL OF ELIGIBLE UNENCUMBERED REAL ESTATE ASSETS OWNED BY CO

* GLOBAL NET LEASE - ALSO SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FOUR NET LEASE INDUSTRIAL & DISTRIBUTION PROPERTIES FOR $160.9 MILLION