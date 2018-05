May 1 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL’S GENUSA AWARDED FUEL SUPPLY CONTRACT BY VATTENFALL

* GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL - NEW FUEL SUPPLY CONTRACT RUNS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2023 & INCLUDES A TOTAL OF EIGHT RELOADS OF GNF2 Source: (bit.ly/2revQgd) Further company coverage: