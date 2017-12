Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global Oriental Bhd:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BATU KAWAN DEVELOPMENT ON 22 DEC 2015 TO DISPOSE OF 51% IN PENAGA PESONA FOR 41 MILLION RGT‍​

* DISPOSAL OF REMAINING 49% EQUITY INTEREST IN PPSB HAD BEEN COMPLETED ON 22 DECEMBER 2017‍​