March 1 (Reuters) - Global Palm Resources Holdings Ltd :

* Q4 ‍REVENUE IDR105.75 BILLION VERSUS IDR122.17 BILLION

* ‍Q4 LOSS IDR3.63 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF IDR13.03 BILLION

* ‍FIRST & FINAL DIVIDEND S$0.01 PER ORDINARY SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: