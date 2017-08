BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition and Purple Innovation LLC enter into LOI

July 27 (Reuters) - Global Partner Acquisition Corp

* Global partner acquisition - co, purple innovation llc entered into loi, pursuant to which purple would become a publicly traded company‍​ - sec filing

* Global partner acquisition-gpac, purple intend to enter agreement, pursuant to which gpac would acquire purple based on an enterprise value of $1.1 billion ‍​

* Global partner acquisition - purple founders terry and tony pearce to retain majority shareholder position in combined public co

* Global partner acquisition - sam bernards to be ceo of combined co

* Global partner-to pay part of purchase price to equity holders, anticipated to be about $90 million, remainder to be paid in rollover equity interests in combined co