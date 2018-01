BRIEF-Global Partner Acquisition And Purple Innovation Announces Definitive Agreement

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Global Partner Acquisition Corp:

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP. AND PURPLE INNOVATION, LLC ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS FOR $25 MILLION OF COMMITTED EQUITY INVESTMENTS

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION - IS CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER INVESTORS IN CONNECTION WITH ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS OF UP TO $65 MILLION​

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION - UPON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION, CO WILL CHANGE ITS CORPORATE NAME TO PURPLE INNOVATION, INC