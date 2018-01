Jan 8 (Reuters) - Global Partner Acquisition Corp:

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP AND PURPLE INNOVATION LLC ANNOUNCE REVISED MERGER AGREEMENT

* ‍AMENDMENT REFLECTS AN UPDATED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF PURPLE OF APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION​

* CO, ‍PURPLE INNOVATION LLC AMENDED DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH PURPLE WILL BECOME A UNIT OF GPAC​