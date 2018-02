BRIEF-Global Partner And Purple Innovation Announce Definitive Agreement With Coliseum Capital Management

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global Partner Acquisition Corp:

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP. AND PURPLE INNOVATION, LLC ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FOR $65 MILLION OF COMMITTED EQUITY AND DEBT INVESTMENTS

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION- AGREEMENT WITH COLISEUM CAPITAL FOR COMBINATION BETWEEN GPAC AND PURPLE TO BUY AGGREGATE OF $40 MILLION OF SHARES OF GPAC

* GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP SAYS ‍TO MAKE AN ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION INVESTMENT IN PURPLE IN FORM OF UNSECURED DEBT​