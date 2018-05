May 9 (Reuters) - Global Partners LP:

* GLOBAL PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP Q1 SALES $2.8 BLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.33 BLN

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP Q1 SHR $1.73

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP Q1 SHR VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP - FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, GLOBAL CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE EBITDA OF $180 MLN TO $210 MLN

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCLUDE A ONE-TIME GAIN OF $52.6 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: