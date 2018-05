May 17 (Reuters) - Global Partners LP:

* GLOBAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE RETAIL FUEL AND JIFFY MART CONVENIENCE STORE ASSETS IN VERMONT AND NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM CHAMPLAIN OIL COMPANY

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP - EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS

* GLOBAL PARTNERS LP - DEAL INCLUDES FUEL SUPPLY AGREEMENTS FOR ABOUT 70 GAS STATIONS