BRIEF-Global Payments Inc Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc:

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS, ESTABLISHES 2018 GROWTH TARGETS AND ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HSBC MEXICO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.95 TO $5.15

* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HSBC MEXICO

* ANNOUCED AGREEMENT TO CREATE A NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH HSBC IN MEXICO

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUES WERE $1,054.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $950.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.88 BILLION TO $3.97 BILLION

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE TO CO‘S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION, RAISING TOTAL AVAILABLE AUTHORIZATION TO $600 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06, REVENUE VIEW $943.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S