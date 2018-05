BRIEF-Global Payments Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.13

May 3 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc:

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS AND INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $795 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $915.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.00 TO $5.20

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BILLION TO $3.975 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.06, REVENUE VIEW $3.94 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S