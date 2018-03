BRIEF-Global Payments Units Entered Into First Refinancing Amendment To Co's Second Restated Credit Agreement

March 20 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc:

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS - ‍ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS - AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% - SEC FILING​

* GLOBAL PAYMENTS - ‍AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%​