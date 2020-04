April 6 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* GLOBAL PLASMA LEADERS COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 HYPERIMMUNE THERAPY

* TAKEDA - BIOTEST, BPL, LFB, & OCTAPHARMA HAVE JOINED ALLIANCE BY CSL BEHRING, CO TO DEVELOP A POTENTIAL PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY FOR TREATING COVID-19