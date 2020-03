BRIEF-Global Ports Holding Says Trading In Q4 Was In Line With Management Expectations

March 11 (Reuters) - Global Ports Holding PLC:

* REG-GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC TRADING STATEMENT

* GLOBAL PORTS - OVERALL COMMERCIAL PORT OPERATIONS HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* GLOBAL PORTS - DECIDED THAT IT IS PRUDENT AND IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND DIVIDEND FOR FULL YEAR 2019

* GLOBAL PORTS - SO FAR EXPERIENCED AN INCREASE IN RESERVATIONS AT ITS MEDITERRANEAN PORTS AS A RESULT OF REPOSITIONING OF SOME CRUISE SHIPS

* GLOBAL PORTS - TRADING IN Q4 OF 2019 WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AND FOR YEAR ENDING 31ST DEC 2019