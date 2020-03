BRIEF-Global Ports Investments FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of $67.7 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - Global Ports Investments PLC:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF USD 226.9 MILLION* (+4.4% Y-O-Y)

* FY REVENUE UP 5.3% TO USD 361.9 MILLION (+4.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR 2020 MAY BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* IS CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION WITH OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND IS READY TO ACT DEPENDING ON DEVELOPMENT OF SITUATION

* FY NET PROFIT $67.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $58.3 MILLION YEAR AGO